Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,791 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,176 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $61,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,110,419.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $331.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

