Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,806 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,118 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,930,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,279,755. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 34.15%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.44.

In related news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $138.20 per share, with a total value of $2,073,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

