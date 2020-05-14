Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,614 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $82,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.90.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $8.15 on Thursday, reaching $277.31. 6,290,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,283,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.05. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

