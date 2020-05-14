Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 12,111 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $30,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $232.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,898,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,214. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

