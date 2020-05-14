Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 131,156 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,156 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $45,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.64.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.38. 2,392,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,342,319. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total transaction of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

