Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 132,011 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,011 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $31,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $457,278,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,979,000 after purchasing an additional 833,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after purchasing an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.67.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,057,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.06%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

