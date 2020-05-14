Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,958 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Accenture worth $74,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total value of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 2,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.63, for a total value of $378,516.97. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,721,963.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock worth $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. BNP Paribas began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $179.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,755,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,590. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

