Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $40,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,478,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,451,692,000 after buying an additional 286,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,974,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,876,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $674,975,000 after buying an additional 33,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.66. 2,590,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,540,242. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $170.64.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.00 per share, with a total value of $199,838.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total value of $6,084,785.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,347.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.