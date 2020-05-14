Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $116.94 Million Stock Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 239,110 shares during the quarter. Logitech International accounts for about 1.1% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 1.62% of Logitech International worth $116,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 368.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 192.8% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 48,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,658 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,859,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.67. 791,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $54.43.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $709.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.99 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $268,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,548,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 183,377 shares of company stock worth $8,625,689 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.