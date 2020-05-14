Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $26.35 Million Stock Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $26,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,612,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $102,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,510 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 54,946 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.74. 11,418,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,873,955. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.