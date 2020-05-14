Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $33.12 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 489,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $33,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,952,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,210,942. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

