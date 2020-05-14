Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $54.47 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,403 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $54,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,935 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 10,414 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 93,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $123.42. 7,405,901 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,438. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.68. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $99.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett downgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

