Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

In other news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PM traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 5,877,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,374,589. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.