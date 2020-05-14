Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,626 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Linde were worth $39,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,740,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,172,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 195,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,696,526,000 after purchasing an additional 256,343 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,597,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,462,000 after purchasing an additional 230,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,015,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,840,000 after purchasing an additional 99,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,442,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,178. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The stock has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

