Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,666,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434,983 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $73,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,006,996,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

KO traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.70. 17,989,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,046,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $198.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

