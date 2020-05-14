Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,913,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 66,249 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,200,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,666,973. The firm has a market cap of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

