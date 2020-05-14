Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 2,965 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after acquiring an additional 442,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.89.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

