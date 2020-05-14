Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,849,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,594,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up 3.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 1.09% of UBS Group worth $372,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 125,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.36. 4,211,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,374. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. UBS Group had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs sold 257,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $2,150,794.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,316 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,034. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

