Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $57,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,440.6% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 163,379 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,334,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,712,980. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

