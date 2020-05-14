Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 13,343 Shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,343 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 3,760.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 679,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,542,000 after acquiring an additional 661,862 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank boosted its position in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 101,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,778,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,698,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.20.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

