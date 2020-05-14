Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 23,231 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,231 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.6% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $60,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 12,597 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,762,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $133.08. 5,522,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.10.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

