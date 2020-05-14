Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 8,803 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after buying an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.05. 10,676,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,882,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $178.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.05.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

