Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given “Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZFSVF. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

ZFSVF stock opened at $287.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.18. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $259.50 and a 1 year high of $447.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

