Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 350 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 350 price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 350 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 378.12.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a twelve month low of CHF 262.10 and a twelve month high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.