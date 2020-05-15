-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Galectin Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.07). Galectin Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Galectin Therapeutics.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. The company had a trading volume of 382,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,498. The stock has a market cap of $154.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.46. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 799,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 23,044 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 671,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,993 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 204,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.