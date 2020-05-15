-$0.14 EPS Expected for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:OSMT) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 112.57%.

OSMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. 162,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $199.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 79,121.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,054,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 144.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 66,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

