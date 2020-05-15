$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.35 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GMLP shares. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

GMLP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 203,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,929. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $142.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.01. Golar LNG Partners has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $12.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 17,006 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,218 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

