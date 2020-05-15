-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). GoPro reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 733.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.12). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34). The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 7,395,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,819. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.35. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.64.

In other news, Director Alexander J. Lurie purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 4th quarter worth $54,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after buying an additional 148,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in GoPro by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 401,711 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 1,594,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

