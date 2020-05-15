$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) to report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nike’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Nike reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nike will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nike.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.55. 7,426,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,945,438. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

