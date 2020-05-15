$0.20 EPS Expected for Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. Hanmi Financial posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.26 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 7.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on HAFC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 7,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,695.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 10,260 shares of company stock valued at $102,309 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,009,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 155,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,145,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,963 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 565,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 485,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,269,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAFC traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $7.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $237.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $23.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

