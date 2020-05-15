$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) to announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.20. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $389.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.85 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.53%.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.78.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 56.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.