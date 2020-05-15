-$0.27 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.20). Savara reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01.

SVRA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

SVRA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.40 and a quick ratio of 11.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at $22,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Savara by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Savara in the 4th quarter worth $3,980,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Savara by 554.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 334,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 283,569 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

