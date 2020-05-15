-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.44) and the highest is $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings per share of $2.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 115.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $4.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PXD. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.29.

PXD traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.86. 1,899,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,631,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average is $117.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,482 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,202 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

