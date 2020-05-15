$0.33 EPS Expected for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Green Dot reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Green Dot.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Dot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Green Dot stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.97. The stock had a trading volume of 595,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.34. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, Director Rajeev V. Date purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $189,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,893.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Green Dot by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 420,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 155,303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Green Dot by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Green Dot by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Dot (GDOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.