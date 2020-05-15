$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.07. Garmin posted earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.20.

NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.01. 30,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.75. Garmin has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $90.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.24%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $48,444.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,849 shares of company stock valued at $435,442. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,580,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Garmin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Garmin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 369,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Garmin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,225,560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,467,000 after buying an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

