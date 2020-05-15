-$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). GlycoMimetics also reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter.

GLYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 212,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,996. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.78. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

