$0.38 EPS Expected for Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardagh Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Ardagh Group reported earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardagh Group will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardagh Group.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Ardagh Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.16%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARD. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ardagh Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ardagh Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardagh Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ARD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 90,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Ardagh Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $21.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. This is an increase from Ardagh Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,084,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,433,000 after buying an additional 31,136 shares in the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP now owns 724,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after buying an additional 35,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Group Company Profile

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

