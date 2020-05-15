$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.34. Littelfuse posted earnings of $1.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 78%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $7.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.45 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 8.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.67.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, hitting $138.89. The company had a trading volume of 137,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,636. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $196.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

