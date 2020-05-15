$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) to post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.43. Globant reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Globant had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $184.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.70.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $11.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.59. 712,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,441. Globant has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.61. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.88 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

