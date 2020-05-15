-$0.53 EPS Expected for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.34) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04. PVH reported earnings per share of $2.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.84) to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. PVH’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PVH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVH. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in PVH by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $501,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in PVH by 615.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 51,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $976,000. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PVH opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.84. PVH has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $112.44.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

