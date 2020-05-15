$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.24. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBCI. BidaskClub cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CEO Randall M. Chesler bought 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.20 per share, with a total value of $99,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,269,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,269. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.06. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.74%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.