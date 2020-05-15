$0.75 EPS Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Ventas by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Ventas by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 10,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 372,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,536. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

