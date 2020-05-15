$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.74. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $6.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

NYSE:ECL opened at $192.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.87 and a 200-day moving average of $186.67. The company has a market capitalization of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,467 shares of company stock valued at $56,483,228 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

