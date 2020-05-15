0x Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $139.40 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00004178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bithumb and Independent Reserve. 0x has a market cap of $258.56 million and approximately $139.40 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.64 or 0.02000867 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00084907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00169755 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00039424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

0x Profile

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 652,985,067 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Liqui, ABCC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Independent Reserve, Zebpay, Coinone, Gate.io, BitMart, AirSwap, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bittrex, Hotbit, GOPAX, HitBTC, Crex24, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, WazirX, Gatecoin, Binance, C2CX, Bitbns, Iquant, IDEX, CoinTiger, OTCBTC, BitBay, ZB.COM, Livecoin, Bilaxy, Poloniex, Ethfinex, DigiFinex, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, OKEx, DDEX, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Fatbtc, Cobinhood, Upbit and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.