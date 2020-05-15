0xBitcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.02 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $781,081.78 and approximately $1.02 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00001436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00042697 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $323.96 or 0.03417125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00030931 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

