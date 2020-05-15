$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $835.26 million. Huntsman posted sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Huntsman had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Huntsman from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Huntsman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Huntsman from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.37.

In related news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,976.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,332.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock valued at $789,217. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $15.00 on Friday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

