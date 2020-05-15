$1.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will post $1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $7.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,370,000 after acquiring an additional 131,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,488,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.13.

The business also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

