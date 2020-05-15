-$1.60 EPS Expected for Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($0.04). Visteon reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 671.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $5.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on VC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Visteon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

In other news, Director Robert Manzo acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.86 per share, for a total transaction of $133,720.00. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 35,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visteon by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Visteon by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC opened at $62.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. Visteon has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

