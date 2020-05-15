$100.30 Million in Sales Expected for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to post $100.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.10 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $95.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $403.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.19 million to $418.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $416.32 million, with estimates ranging from $375.50 million to $450.69 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690 over the last ninety days. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSA stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.17 and a beta of 0.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.