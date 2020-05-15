109,000 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 109,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000. Valero Energy comprises about 5.1% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

VLO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.50.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

